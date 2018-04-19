'GMA' exclusive digital Deals and Steals on must-have gifts for Mother's Day

Tory Johnson has exclusive digital “Deals and Steals” for “GMA” viewers on must-have Mother's Day gifts for the mother figure in your life.

Indulge the woman who does so much in your life with everything from robes and eye masks to purses, watches, an at-home manicure kit and more.

The deals start at just $6 and are all at least 50 percent off!

All photos are courtesy of the company.

You can now find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” on our special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Click HERE to shop more must-have Deals and Steals products seen today on "GMA."

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By visiting these websites, you will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. The Shopify powered web stores you are about to link to are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC may receive promotional and financial consideration.

Perfect for the family fanatic

LiLiPi: Custom Shaped Pillows

Original: $60

GMA Deal: $30 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: while supplies last until 5/4/18

gma-lilipibrand.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

LiLiPi

Turn mom's favorite family memory into a pillow. LiLiPi, which stands for “lifelike pillows,” handcrafts each piece in Chicago. Each pillow carries a meaning and memory – from a beloved pet to a funny face or even the whole family. Choose your photo, upload it and the artisan team will crop it to a unique cutout shape. Free shipping!

Perfect for the cozy cuddler

WARMIES: Spa Therapy Slippers, Boots, Hot Paks & Masks

Original: $12 to $30

GMA Deal: $6 to $15

50% savings

Valid: while supplies last until 5/4/18

gma-intelexusallc.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Warmies

Bring the spa to ma! Keep cozy at home with WARMIES. This assortment of slippers and boots features a memory cushion non-slip sole and are filled with natural grain, soothing warmth and luxurious comfort. The Eye Masks provide warmth or cooling relief. Shipping is $6.95 or free for orders over $40.

Perfect for the gal on-the-go

Ideal Fashions: Assorted Watches

Original: $52 to $199

GMA Deal: $18 to $49 + FREE SHIPPING

65%-75% savings

Valid: while supplies last until 5/4/18

gma-idealfashions.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Ideal Fashions

Colorful, fun and full of personality, Ideal Fashion watches celebrate each gal's style. This large range of timepiece options include in a variety of styles and colors – from solid or intricately detailed faces to silicone or leather strap options. Free shipping!

Perfect for the leather lover

Ora Delphine: Genuine Leather Wallets & Handbags

Original: $190 to $425

GMA Deal: $50 to $89

73%-80% savings

Valid: while supplies last until 5/4/18

oradelphine-gma.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Soft, buttery leather in beautiful colors and styles, Ora Delphine’s wallets and handbags are luxurious accessories for everyday use. Featuring classic, timeless silhouettes, this assortment of satchels and bucket bags have spacious interiors and removable/adjustable shoulder straps. Two wallet options feature numerous card slots and roomy compartments. Shipping is $4.95.

Ora Delphine

Perfect for the polished mama

butter LONDON: PureCure Manicure System Starter Kit & Lacquers

Original: $18 to $69

GMA Deal: $9 to $34.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: while supplies last until 5/4/18

gma-butterlondon.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

Butter London

Re-imagine the at-home manicure with this new PureCure System from butter LONDON. The PureCure Manicure System Starter Kit includes everything needed, including the LED light. The quick drying time under the LED white light is less harsh than UV light and creates a glossy, cushion finish. The removal is quick with the easy peel-off removal and doesn’t require any soaking in harsh acetone. Individual PureCure Lacquers are also available, ranging from neutrals to brights. Free shipping!

Perfect for the sophisticated sleeper and tireless traveler

Los Angeles Trading Co.: Pouches, Eye Masks & Robes

Original: $15 to $95

GMA Deal: $7 to $45

53% savings

Valid: while supplies last until 5/4/18

gma-losangelestradingco.com

(No promo code needed when using this direct link)

LA Trading Co.

Fun designs, clever phrases and functional products. Los Angeles Trading Co.’s assortment of robes, pouches and eye masks feature amusing sayings such as Mrs. Fabulous, Boss Lady and We can’t all be the QUEEN someone has to bow when I walk by. The plush robes are incredibly soft and cozy; perfect for all-day lounging. The eye masks come in a zippered bag, making them great for travel, and the clever pouches are ideal for stashing anything from makeup to phone chargers. Shipping is $7.

You can now find all of Tory’s “Deals and Steals” every Thursday on our special “Deals” website, GMADeals.com.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.