We asked moms on the "GMA" staff to share their favorite must-have products that made life easier with their little ones.

Ginger Zee's Pick: Our beloved meteorologist, mom of 2 boys, 3-year-old Adrian and 2-month-old Miles.

"An absolute must have for every new mom! I would never have made it through the early days of baby breast feeding without it!"

Sara Haines' Pick: "The View" anchor and mom of two.

"This is my change your life product -- every mom has to have it!! It helped me survive."

3. PEPP Stroller and Pipa Car Seat Travel System by NUNA

Linsey Davis' Pick: Mom and GMA and ABC News Correspondent.

"It's lightweight, easy to fold up and maneuvers so well. Some strollers are difficult to turn but not this one, and it also looks good. I would constantly get stopped by other moms asking me about it."

Maria Stefanopoulos' Pick: Mom of twin girls, Operations Manager at GMA.

"This is one thing I would have died without. It kept my twins busy for hours!"

Katie Bosland Kastens' Pick: Coordinating Producer and mom of two boys, ages 1 and 3.

“My favorite baby gear must-have was this UppaBaby Stroller – I have yet to find a stroller with this much storage under it (moms would stop in the grocery store as they saw me using it as my cart to ask where I got it!) – it was a lifesaver when my kids were babies and would fall asleep in their carseat and I could transfer them onto the stroller with ease and put all my groceries and gear underneath. Definitely a great stroller pick for a mom on the go”

Katie Bosland Kastens' Pick: Coordinating Producer and mom of two boys, ages 1 and 3.

"One of my baby gear must-haves is the right bottle and for us it was these by Dr. Brown's. My first had reflux and these were a lifesaver. And they grow with your kids – now for my youngest we don’t use them with the inserts anymore and it saves on cleaning time."

7. Halo SleepSack Wearable Blanket

Nicole Pelletiere's Pick: Mom to 5-month-old and GMA Digital Reporter.

"Since loose blankets are not recommended for safe sleeping in cribs, I love the Halo Sleepsack for keeping my 5-month-old daughter Vivian warm each night. It's extremely cozy and has an inverted zipper that won't scratch her little face, and makes late-night diaper changes a breeze as well."

Margo Baumgart's Pick: Senior Broadcast Producer, Mom.

"I quickly realized as a mom of two little boys 5 and 7 that I needed my hands frees, and all my stuff organized in a diaper bag that was a backpack. I fell in love with this one because it was chic and kept me uber-organized."

9. Baby Bjorn Bouncer Balance

Sarah Messer's Pick: Mom of one-year-old Ben and GMA Consumer Producer.

“It’s my absolute favorite.”

10.

Christine Brouwer's Pick: Senior Broadcast Producer, Mom of baby girl and 4-year-old boy.

“This genius product saved my life as a new mom, I love it so much – I want everyone to know about it and get it."

Raquel Hecker's Pick: Mom of two and GMA Writer.

“I love them because you don’t have to be a master swaddler to get your baby in them."

12. Piyo Piyo Scissors

Raquel Hecker's Pick: Mom of two and GMA Writer.

"These scissor made cutting my baby’s nails super easy! Much better for me than clippers.”