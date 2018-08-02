Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have items for $20 and under

We are on the clock. Go. Let's go. Wonder beauty. Everything here is for instant, fabulous results, brows first. Most perfect brows in an instant. Wearproof. Smudgeproof. Gorgeous brows in a flash. Phenomenal lip plumpers. You can't go wrong with anything from wonder. Normally 15 to $30. Everything is slashed in half. 7.50 to $15 from Wunder. Sterling forever. These pieces are sterling, rode number plated options. This is the one that de'andre said. It's a magnetic. He said, okay, that goes were robin's outfit. This is $19 so all of these pieces normally 40 to $102, everything is slashed by at least 64%. 15 to 19. The constellation necklaces, the most phenomenal assortments. So what is great about these is assortment. Leather bands, I love these shimmer face, floral bandanna wraps. Just like fun, functional, full of personality. Kind of little pop of accessory on your wrist. These are beautiful, 25 options, both for men and women. 49 to $65 all slashed by at least 65% so 19 to 20 and free shipping from crayo. Free shiping. Love it. So Dr. Segal is a surgeon who developed these compression socks because he treats a lot of patients who have achy swollen painful legs and so when you add that graduated compression, it's a little bit of a gentle squeeze, it helps to alleviate that pain. Stylish too. They're stylish. Socks with benefits. Normally $30, all slashed in half, 15 bucks for your compression socks. And then feet. So I know you are very -- you are very, very loyal to your froggies but how could you go wrong with some little cute bunnies? Cozy, comfy. Nonslip on the bottom. We have a big assortment even more than you see here of characters and animals, we love these. Normally $19 to $30 all slashed in half so $14 for these fabulous bunnies or any of them. All right. But, wait, there's more. We're going to have more "Deals & steals" in our last half hour and for all of you as well so we'll be right back. Yes. Special guest. A special guest. A special guest coming up. Good morning, I'm Antoinette Antonio. We have breaking news at 8:27, a man due in court after a large drug bust in Winthrop. Police say that they found two kilos of cocaine and 725,000 in cash. At Peter Degan's home, his arrest part of a narcotics operation called "Operation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.