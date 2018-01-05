Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Discounts from Charlotte, NC

Time for "Deals & steal on wheels". Tory Johnson hitting a home run at the bb&t ballpark in gorgeous, Charlotte, north Carolina. And we can't wait to see what Tory has. Everything she's bringing us, first, tell us why you couldn't resist making that stop in beautiful Charlotte, Tory. Robin, I am so inspired by the business ideas that have launched here. The innovation, ideas, ingenuity and you'll meet one right here. Playtime adventures all about turning boring bed sheets into exciting play time. You had a mission. To eliminate excessive TV. What's cooler over 50 interactive games and the pillows are story starters. We have shapes and colors. Positive affirmation, all the instructions to play each game is located right next to the game. Nobody will ever be bored and they'll love this deal. So normally 30 to $33 for sets or slumber bags but Kevin's family will show us that deal. 50% to 52% off. Another dad who tackled the problem all of us can relate to. That is mismatched stocks when you do your laundry. He's created the sock dock. The simplest way to slip dirty socks right into here. You will never have to sort sore search for them again and toss it right into the washing machine. Good to go. Pretty clever. What do you say? I think that is ingenious, Tory. You're a stay-at-home dad and there was a reason, a special reason you put your mind and creativity behind this. What is that? Yes, so the sock dock was created out of necessity. The socks were a family of four, almost impossible to match but the design was inspired by my son to develop fine motor skills as a child. To help improve those we put push buttons into there. Perfect. We've got a really good deal on these. You'll like this too. So normally two sets of these are $40, but our blue satin dancers are helping us out knocking it off by 63%. Okay. Lara, I have one of your favorites, Addison weeks. I am sporting some. These bracelets. Aren't they gorgeous. Oprah's favorite as well, correct? These were some of her favorite things and I guess the story is that these two, their friendship blossomed by their passion for making jewelry and now it's become this huge business. That's right. We started out designing jewelry just as a hobby and just fell in love with gemstones and creating and making things that we quit our day jobs and turned into a full business. Please don't stop. Exactly. Okay, so originally these pieces which are phenomenal range from 48 to $260 but spin around, she's slashing this in half. So all these pieces, 24 to $130. So Casper and David, you guys were college students at umbc in duke and had sweaty palms and created a solution. How did you do that in college. Casper and I worked on the formula in a dorm room and went over 60 prototypes. Then we had it, anti-percent rant that works on hands and feet, just rub in a pea size amount and say good-bye to sweat. A huge discount on these. Our dancer again for this, normally 25 to $35 slashing it in half, $12.50 to $17.50 plus these guys threw in free shipping. Sweaty hands. That's wonderful and I love how they're creatively telling how much is off. The dancers and the -- And the t-shirt back. More coming up. More "Deals & steals," a big surprise from Charlotte as well. ??????

