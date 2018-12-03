Transcript for Toys 'R' Us stores could shut down this week

Now to the big change that could be coming to the toy industry. The famous toys "R" us possibly going out of business as soon as this week. Leaving $11 billion in toy sales up for grabs. Rebecca Jarvis is here with more. Other stores could benefit. Boy, what a -- I guess the end of an era. Who wants to grow up? We're all toys R U. S rrs "R" us kids. Kohl's and JCPenney have expanded toy departments. Even party city, which recently hired a top vp from toys "R" us. These are places that could win if you see the full-blown toys "R" us closures. This could open the door for newcomers. Or smaller businesses. When Amazon takes over a category, you see the smaller sellers come in after they wipe out some of the bigger names. Zbrand speaking of which, if they're going to -- going to be done, liquidation will happen. As a consumer, what can you do to get the best deals? Think about these. You want to make sure you're looking at these liquidation sales with bait of skepticism. Early on in liquidation sales, they tend to not be the very best deals. The best deals are at toys "R" us or whatever retailer is going out of business in the week prior to the liquidation sale and at the very end when things go on sale, 60% to 70% off. The first few days not the best time to shop. An important thing. We were talking about this last week. Use those gift cards now. Make the returns now. That's the thing that might not be honored in the future. When you buy it, it's yours. It's final. Exactly. A lot of kids will go to parents today. Think about how much money we're going save? We want to turn to royal

