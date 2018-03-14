Etsy's top wedding trends of 2018

Mar 14, 2018, 8:49 AM ET
PHOTO: Cranberry with peach and soft pinks is the hot color trend of 2018.PlayEtsy
Prime wedding season is almost upon us! As brides and grooms are planning their big day, Etsy released its 2018 wedding trends guide, rounding up the top trending wedding looks, motifs and decor for non-traditional brides.

Dayna Isom Johnson, an Etsy trend expert, debuted the list today on "Good Morning America."

1. All about embroidery

Embroidered embellishments are a breakthrough trend of the season for Etsy brides. The hand-stitched frocks are appearing on wedding gowns and bridal jumpsuits and mix folksy and formal. The term "embroidered bridal wear" has racked up 40 percent more product views so far this year than in 2017, according to Etsy.

PHOTO: Embroidered details are the must-have bridal wear style according to Etsy.
Embroidered details are the must-have bridal wear style according to Etsy.

2. Statement veils

Veils with fringe, florals, romantic draping, detailed appliques and color are another hot trend. A showstopping veil with intricate details is perfect for the bohemian bride who wants to amp up her look. Searches results are up 213 percent since 2017.

"It's about statement veils. Veils that pack a punch," Isom Johnson said.

Crown and Glory, Secret Garden Veil, $250+

Olivia The Wolf Shop, Hoxton Veil, $318

3. Dramatic capes

The cape made its way from models on the runway and celebrities on the red carpet to brides walking down the wedding aisle. There has been upward of 5,000 searches for capes like this since January and counting.

The style has elements of drama, glamor and edge. Pair a cape with a jumpsuit for a dramatic second look for the reception.

"What I love about the cape is that it adds a little bit of coverage, but it adds all the drama," Isom Johnson said.

4. Non-traditional guest books

The traditional guest book is being replaced by creative keepsakes that can be incorporated into the couple's home and lifestyle. Etsy searches for guest book alternatives are up 53 percent in the last year. Couples are opting for custom wooden versions of Jenga that guests can sign and couples can continue to enjoy long after the wedding.

PHOTO: Personalized Jenga games are replacing the traditional guest books.
Personalized Jenga games are replacing the traditional guest books.

A custom wedding puzzle guest book is also unexpected and unique. Your guests sign each puzzle piece, and then you can have it on hand in your home or have it framed.

PHOTO: Personalized puzzles are replacing the traditional guest books. Searches for "guest book alternative" have increased by 53 percent on Etsy.
Personalized puzzles are replacing the traditional guest books. Searches for "guest book alternative" have increased by 53 percent on Etsy.

If you're a travel-loving couple, guests can sign a globe to wish you well on your wedding day and beyond.

Another creative and interactive keepsake is a thumbprint "book" in which guests can leave their print and name to later be framed.

For those still loving the traditional guest book, make it more modern with gold foil lettering and customizable options like meaningful dates and quotes.

5. Hot color palette: Cranberry with peach

Millennial pink is still having a moment, but cranberry with peach and soft pinks is a hot decor trend.

PHOTO: Cranberry with peach and soft pinks is the hot color trend of 2018.
Cranberry with peach and soft pinks is the hot color trend of 2018.

A cranberry hue paired with gold can work on invitations to florals to dinnerware to sugar flowers and more.

6: Pet-friendly weddings

In 2018, pets are being worked into the wedding day in details like dogs playing flower girl with flower collars, to signs for the dog to sport, or pet cake toppers if your dog won't be at the ceremony.

PHOTO: Pets are being incorporated into more wedding day touches like this personalized cake topper.
Pets are being incorporated into more wedding day touches like this personalized cake topper.

7. Stacking rings

Colorful stones have been trending for some time, but now some brides are opting to stack their favorite color gemstones or birthstones together for a custom bridal look. It's perfect for the bride-to-be who doesn't want to be traditional.

PHOTO: Stacking rings are among the hottest wedding ring trends because they are highly-customizable and allow brides to mix up their look.
Stacking rings are among the hottest wedding ring trends because they are highly-customizable and allow brides to mix up their look.

Stackable stone ring, $39

