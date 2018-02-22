'Fishtail brows' are the latest wacky beauty trend to sweep Instagram

Feb 22, 2018, 12:20 PM ET
PHOTO: The mermaid-like brows are a pointed departure from you everyday makeup look.PlayInstagram/llalalena
Forget about glitter eyebrows.

The newest beauty craze in 2018 is fishtail eyebrows.

The look has been taking social media by storm this past week after beauty blogger SkyzEditz posted it on her Instagram.

The brows are a pointed departure from everyday makeup looks and are perfect for people who want to take their mermaid obsessions to the next level.

Tutorials are popping up on YouTube on how to create the mermaid-like look. The fishtail brow can be created using makeup or with a little photoshop magic.

Want to try this beauty craze?

