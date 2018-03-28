Trench coats on trend for spring: How to find the right one for you

Meghan Markle has made the belted trench coat a must-have this season. The white coat by the Toronto-based brand Line the Label that Markle, 36, wore when she officially announced her engagement to Harry, 33, quickly sold out online that same day.

Before you say you can't pull it off, listen to Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto who says a trench can become a stylish girl's best friend and revamp an otherwise dull outfit. Read on for her picks and tips in her own words.

What makes a trench a trench

There is perhaps no item of clothing as idealized as the trench coat. It was designed to keep officers protected from the rainy weather conditions while they were -- you guessed it -- in the trenches. But it's since been worn by everyone from Humphrey Bogart to Brigitte Bardot to Olivia Pope. It's every stylish girl's answer to an otherwise dull outfit. It instantly elevates your look and gives it a refined touch thanks to its clean lines and cooperative color -- it goes with everything!

Getty Images

2018 trench trends

The modern trench has become a fashion mainstay in different colors like stark white and jewel tones; prints -- like gingham and houndstooth; materials -- denim and silk blends; and silhouettes -- cropped and dusters.

And the good news: They're everywhere and they're affordable!

If you're looking to replicate Markle's look for less, a similar style from designer Badgley Mishka is available at Nordstrom for $129.

I also found stylish options at Nordstrom, Kohl's, J. Crew, New York & Co. and Lulu's, all for under $150.

How to find the right one for you

If you're petite or have a small frame

If you’re under 5-foot-4 and feel like the trench coat is overwhelming on your frame, opt for a cropped version like this ruffle version from Target. Keep it swingy and let it fall on or below the waist so you can highlight more of your legs and elongate them.

“ ” Do the 'hug test' to see if your size is right

Do the "hug test" to see if your size is right. You should be able to wear a layer comfortably and not feel like the seams are going to split apart.

If you're average height

The common length for a trench is two inches above or below the knee depending on the coat.

If you're wearing a dress, you want the hemline to peek out under the coat.

If your dress hem is a bit shorter, then tie the coat back to reveal the outfit.

Gap TENCEL Drapey Trench Coat, $69.99; gap.com

Lulu’s Gingham Trench Coat, $66; lulus.com

If you're curvy

To keep the look streamlined, forgo the belt and keep the trench open. The hem should hit around mid-calf.

Opt for a shoulder detail to draw the eye up and balance the curves -- like the epaulets on this Asos statement trench with buckle detail for $127.

Tops on how to tie your trench

There are two different ways to tie a trench to make it look slightly different and accentuate certain parts of your body or outfit.

The downward loop: Fasten the buckle around your waist. With the excess tail end strap hanging downward, pull it upward through the back of the belted strap. Insert the strap into the loop. Once the strap is pushed through the loop, pull and form a secure knot.

The back knot: Cross the side of the belt without the buckle under the other side. Wrap the strap with the buckle over the other and pull horizontally. Pull it with the buckle under and through the circle you've created. Pull the strap with the buckle through the loop. Tighten the knot, and let hang.

The asymmetrical front loop: Pull the belt in front of you. Tie a knot. Make a single loop. Guide the loose end through to secure knot.