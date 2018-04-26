Transcript for Welcome to the Club House: A place where only men receive plastic surgery

Yeah. I. Welcome to the club. Place where it's designed for men by men. And it's a place America feel comfortable weather be the physical layout or just the idea that you don't have to whisper. You know what you want to say it loud say it loud and proud. Lot of patients ask me why. Male only plastic surgeries that would destroy your life it's about comfort level a lot of our male patients just mentioned it. They're not couple coming into an arena. We're an environment where. There's women bear for Botox breast augmentation face lift ride a plastic traditionally more female. Ventures they relayed that they would just feel much more comfortable in a environment that was more. Me along. I've always been a little insecure going to certain places. Even get pedicure is. But this is a place for guys only where I've come and be very discreet and the immediate treatments done. Without many people noticed things. Nonsurgical procedures and we're doing obviously pro talks Theo van. There are would be careful or at the request but it is cal Perry. Quote. The way out in the future. We'll go.

