This father-daughter duo creates awesome hairstyles and tutorials for other dads

More
Phil and Emma created Daddy Daughter Hair Factory in 2015; now classes are being taught all around the country.
1:08 | 02/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This father-daughter duo creates awesome hairstyles and tutorials for other dads
Since we started this our relationship has grown leads and about. Now fathers across the world. She's been doing live shows and tutorials and of course answering questions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53423691,"title":"This father-daughter duo creates awesome hairstyles and tutorials for other dads","duration":"1:08","description":"Phil and Emma created Daddy Daughter Hair Factory in 2015; now classes are being taught all around the country.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/father-daughter-duo-creates-awesome-hairstyles-tutorials-dads-53423691","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.