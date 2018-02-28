-
Now Playing: Mesmerizing opal hair is the newest beauty trend on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Identical twins try out different hair dye techniques
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dick's Sporting Goods to no longer sell assault-style rifles
-
Now Playing: This father-daughter duo creates awesome hairstyles and tutorials for other dads
-
Now Playing: Oscars by the numbers: Thousands of statuettes have been awarded over the years
-
Now Playing: New Swedish fitness craze 'Plogging' is going viral on social media
-
Now Playing: 3 women get 30-minute red carpet makeovers on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Trying out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's insane diet and workout plan
-
Now Playing: Fans vote for 'Shape of Water' as Oscar best picture
-
Now Playing: 1st look at the trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton performs 'Coat of Many Colors' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton says she founded her Imagination Library charity to honor her dad
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts honors her sister as she retires after 40 years as a journalist
-
Now Playing: What do kids do when there are no limits to their screen time?
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate for charity event
-
Now Playing: Airline crew caught on camera arguing over carry-on bag
-
Now Playing: Ford and Domino's test self-driving delivery cars
-
Now Playing: New warning of counterfeit products sold online
-
Now Playing: Former school bus driver on trial for fatal crash
-
Now Playing: Kushner's security clearance downgraded: Sources