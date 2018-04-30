Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate ugly Christmas sweater party

Now Playing: This guy knits sweaters depicting famous places

Now Playing: Prom night turns into a proposal for young couple

Now Playing: How to make your day more productive

Now Playing: This family has worked at Disneyland for four generations

Now Playing: Professional mermaid lessons on how to swim and act like a mermaid

Now Playing: I became a mermaid for a day and it was magical

Now Playing: This woman has no children but is known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'

Now Playing: How to get the Meghan Markle sparkle for less

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Spring gardening bargains

Now Playing: Grandmas cook up classic foods from their homelands at this restaurant

Now Playing: Nanny to the stars dishes out her top tips for new parents

Now Playing: Watch as an entire student body welcomes back a Special Olympian

Now Playing: Google equips school buses with WiFi

Now Playing: 3-year-old boy idolizes city garbage collectors

Now Playing: This woman uses her body as a canvas

Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out after Princess Kate gives birth

Now Playing: High schooler takes his mom to the prom she never had

Now Playing: Step up your festival beauty game with these new trends