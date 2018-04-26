Transcript for How to get the Meghan Markle sparkle for less

Thank you guys. And I'm joined by celebrity stylist Melissa Garcia and she brought her daughter Harlow to work as well and we're talking about the royal wedding less than one month away so this morning Melissa and Harlow are going to show us how to get some of Meghan Markle's looks for less for both you and your kids. Welcome, guys. Thank you so much for having us. We're so happy to see you. Thank you. Harlow, you have two words to describe the future princess. Beautiful and fancy. And who doesn't want to look beautiful or fancy? I don't know if there's anyone who doesn't. Melissa, you were kind enough to pull a couple of looks. Last week she stepped out in a dress that some people were comparing to princess Diana. Yes. Tell us about the look. I think the comparison was all about the pinstripes. Princess Diana wore them all the time as we see them here and this dress looks expensive because it is. The outfit here, her blazer is about 700. Her dress, about $2,000. Yeah, add in her shoe, bag, the whole look about $3,000 so not cheap. Yeah, not cheap but we can do better. We can do better. Thank to you. We will re-create it. Can we bring out our models? So fun. We have Jesse with Jen. So beautiful. So first we start with Jen. So I love -- I was able to find a dress almost identical. It has the same button details and the stripes. We paired it with I great blazer and the whole look pulls together for just under $200. When you wear a blazer or a jacket with your airports not in the sleeves, you just look fabulous. It looks chic. Look at mini-me. Receive so cute. For kids too, Jesse looking absolutely adorable. Instead of a dress we went a jumpsuit from ZARA and her blazer is over her shoulders and Harlow, you were telling me you love the idea of a blazer. How come. Because if you're like cold inside you can just like throw on your blazer and you'll be like perfect. Yes, it's the perfect transition piece and the whole look pulls together for how much? $88. Yep. No way. Yep. You want to ask Jesse a question. What's your favorite part of your outfit. I love it because it's super-duper comfy. And looks great. Thank you so much, Jesse. Thank you guys. Great idea. Really nice looks. Okay. So we have another look right now. Yes. Tell us a little about Meghan's look first. This look is just such royal. It looks royalty. It looks super high class and because it is. She was going to Pete with the queen so understandably it is. And, of course, expensive as well. Her coat and her dress both add up to about $2,000, add in her shoes and beautiful beret which she's bringing back on the map and whole look pulls together for about $3,000. That's her magic number but not ours. Everybody, take a look at what Melissa did with our models. We have Lola and Gia. I can't take it. So Lola here, we found this great dress, this dress is from lulu.com and this coat is from boohoo.com. Her whole look is how much? $194. And then we have Gia looking gorgeous and, again, it's all about the white coat. What were you telling me about the white coat. If you go outside, it's going to get really dirty. Yeah, sometimes that's the price you pay for fashion. Exactly. How much was Gia's look. $138. You wanted to ask her a question. What did you want to ask her? One through ten, how much do you love the outfit? Ten because I love it and it makes me feel like I'm a princess. Oh. You are all. Guy, thank you so very much. These are fantastic looks. Melissa, you have done it once again. Thank you.

