Spring into style with these gorgeous rose braids

More
A New England hairstylist got tired of winter and invented a gorgeous spring hairstyle she calls rose braids!
0:55 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spring into style with these gorgeous rose braids

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54567084,"title":"Spring into style with these gorgeous rose braids","duration":"0:55","description":"A New England hairstylist got tired of winter and invented a gorgeous spring hairstyle she calls rose braids!","url":"/GMA/Style/video/spring-style-gorgeous-rose-braids-54567084","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.