Step up your festival beauty game with these new trends

More
Festival season is in full swing and if you need some inspo to try to stand out from the crowd look no further!
0:58 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Step up your festival beauty game with these new trends
Machinery more.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54661601,"title":"Step up your festival beauty game with these new trends","duration":"0:58","description":"Festival season is in full swing and if you need some inspo to try to stand out from the crowd look no further!","url":"/GMA/Style/video/step-festival-beauty-game-trends-54661601","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.