Why Tiffany Haddish wore her $4,122 gown 3 times

More
Her Alexander McQueen dress has been to a premiere, "SNL" and the Oscars.
1:12 | 04/20/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why Tiffany Haddish wore her $4,122 gown 3 times
Stephanie Addis explaining why she's probably committed. Hollywood fashion Bhopal wearing the same draft more than once but he got Jackson issues Warner Alexander McQueen white altered down. Fourth the rebate occasions mounted Academy Awards last month. When she hosted setting at live. And a first time at the premiere of the movie crew strip you do you're Tiffany and now she tells that W magazine that she's repeated wearing the dress for very simple reason. With a business investment. And when I thought of a three. Crow. Somewhere mr. does not. There weren't. A lot of ladies and don't payment on a higher. A roof over my him food a month let me my family's health like those things that I think that's the money's why not think Apple's most important. I guess fashion helps. Get more money. Rusty recover those emotions but this could surely good. And I couldn't eat for like a week at ground ought to seek an idea right now. Expensive great third. You know what kind of payment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":54608518,"title":"Why Tiffany Haddish wore her $4,122 gown 3 times","duration":"1:12","description":"Her Alexander McQueen dress has been to a premiere, \"SNL\" and the Oscars.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/tiffany-haddish-wore-4122-gown-times-54608518","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
