It's a boy! His name is Augustus.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has just revealed new details about the baby hippo born to mom Tuma on Jan. 13.

As part of a magical moment on Kilimanjaro Safaris, roughly a dozen guests were the first to learn the hippo calf is a boy and his name is Augustus, according to Disney. He weighs about 168 pounds and is often seen staying close to his mom Tuma and "is already winning over guests on Kilimanjaro Safaris and during the Wild Africa Trek experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom."

He was the first hippo born at the park in 13 years. Tuma, the 21-years-old mom who weighs in at 4,032 pounds, was chosen by animal specialists at the park to breed with Henry, a 22-year-old hippo who weighs 4,167 pounds.

"Tuma and her mate Henry were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Nile hippopotamus is a vulnerable species with a declining population. This birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing creatures," the park said in a statement. "We hope guests will see this adorable hippo calf and be inspired to take action to protect them in the wild."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.