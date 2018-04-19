Millennial pink now all the rage at Walt Disney World

Apr 19, 2018, 1:17 PM ET
PHOTO: Found at Capt. Cook’s, this vanilla cupcake is filled with guava cream and topped with buttercream icing and fondant Minnie ears.PlayWalt Disney World Resort
WATCH Millennial Pink Treats have arrived at Walt Disney

Not too long ago, rose gold had a major moment at Walt Disney World.

It would appear that moment is over.

Millennial pink is now the latest and greatest color poised to pop at the parks.

From cupcakes to cream puffs to champagne, Disney die-hards could make a millennial pink "must-do" list from all the offerings. Many of these treats are just making their debut this week. Brand-new items to watch out for in the coming days are the Millennial Pink Pop at the BoardWalk Bakery; the Millennial Pink Raspberry Cream Puff, found at The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace and filled with raspberry Bavarian cream and glazed with sugar icing; The Millennial Pink Celebration Toast at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs; a Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvee topped with adorable millennial pink chocolate ears; and also at Disney Springs, Vivoli il Gelato is debuting its Millennial Pink Shake.

PHOTO: A dark chocolate dome filled with vanilla bean marshmallows and strawberry crispy pearls and topped with edible white chocolate ears.Walt Disney World Resort
A dark chocolate dome filled with vanilla bean marshmallows and strawberry crispy pearls and topped with edible white chocolate ears.

PHOTO: This cupcake can be found at a variety of locations, including Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort.Walt Disney World Resort
This cupcake can be found at a variety of locations, including Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort.

PHOTO: This chocolate devil’s food cupcake is filled with raspberry mousse and topped with millennial pink buttercream, fondant ears, and edible glitter.Walt Disney World Resort
This chocolate devil’s food cupcake is filled with raspberry mousse and topped with millennial pink buttercream, fondant ears, and edible glitter.

PHOTO: This fabulous vanilla cupcake is filled with strawberry pastry cream and topped with vanilla buttercream and fondant Minnie ears.Walt Disney World Resort
This fabulous vanilla cupcake is filled with strawberry pastry cream and topped with vanilla buttercream and fondant Minnie ears.

PHOTO: This crispy treat dome is dipped in white chocolate and topped with pink crispy pearls and millennial Minnie ears.Walt Disney World Resort
This crispy treat dome is dipped in white chocolate and topped with pink crispy pearls and millennial Minnie ears.

PHOTO: This delicious cream puff is filled with raspberry Bavarian cream and glazed with sugar icing and will be available starting April 12.Walt Disney World Resort
This delicious cream puff is filled with raspberry Bavarian cream and glazed with sugar icing and will be available starting April 12.

PHOTO: At Disney Springs, Amorette’s Patisserie is pouring a sweet sip beginning next week – the Millennial Pink Celebration Toast! Enjoy a tall glass of Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvee topped with adorable millennial pink chocolate ears.Walt Disney World Resort
At Disney Springs, Amorette’s Patisserie is pouring a sweet sip beginning next week – the Millennial Pink Celebration Toast! Enjoy a tall glass of Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvee topped with adorable millennial pink chocolate ears.

Comments