Millennial pink now all the rage at Walt Disney World

Not too long ago, rose gold had a major moment at Walt Disney World.

It would appear that moment is over.

Millennial pink is now the latest and greatest color poised to pop at the parks.

From cupcakes to cream puffs to champagne, Disney die-hards could make a millennial pink "must-do" list from all the offerings. Many of these treats are just making their debut this week. Brand-new items to watch out for in the coming days are the Millennial Pink Pop at the BoardWalk Bakery; the Millennial Pink Raspberry Cream Puff, found at The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace and filled with raspberry Bavarian cream and glazed with sugar icing; The Millennial Pink Celebration Toast at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs; a Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvee topped with adorable millennial pink chocolate ears; and also at Disney Springs, Vivoli il Gelato is debuting its Millennial Pink Shake.

