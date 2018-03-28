5 wow-factor features on Symphony of the Seas from Cruise Critic

(Editor's note: Cruise Critic, the premier website for cruise fans, is aboard the Symphony of the Seas as it sets sail. They share with "Good Morning America" their impressions of the ship here. For more coverage from Cruise Critic onboard Symphony of the Seas, visit their website.)

Royal Caribbean recently launched Symphony of the Seas, a new cruise ship that has been crowned the world’s largest. And with that comes a cruise ship packed to the gills with popular features from previous ships and some brand-new fun unveiled for the first time. Here’s what wowed our Cruise Critic editors from their time onboard:

A real-life boardwalk

While the boardwalk is not new -- it’s been a staple on Symphony’s three Oasis Class sister-ships -- Royal Caribbean unveiled some brand-new features on Symphony’s boardwalk. In addition to the popular carousel and Johnny Rockets restaurants from previous ships, Symphony’s boardwalk now features the brand-new Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. It will boast 23 amusement-style games and an adorable candy shop, complete with cupcake decorating classes.

A two-story family suite

Symphony of the Seas is the first ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet to have the Ultimate Family Suite. The two-level, 1,134-square-foot suite is perfect for families or any group looking for an incredible place to call home at sea. The suite boasts a private 3D cinema (including a popcorn machine), a floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall, a slide from the kids’ top-level bedroom to the living room, a 212-square foot balcony complete with whirlpool, a climbing wall, an air hockey table, a pool table and more.

Action-packed excitement for thrill-seekers

All of the thrills from previous Oasis Class ships are onboard -- surf simulators, rock-climbing walls, waterslides and the Ultimate Abyss thrill slide with a 10-deck drop. Plus, the line has also introduced a new glow-in-the-dark laser tag venue and its longest zip line at sea, soaring over the ship’s boardwalk. For those looking for nonstop fun for days at sea, this ship won’t disappoint.

Eye-catching entertainment

Symphony of the Sea’s signature show will be a full-scale production of the Broadway hit “Hairspray," alongside new shows in both the outdoor high-dive AquaTheater and Studio B, the ship’s ice rink theater. Studio B has also received an upgrade, now integrating interactive projections onto the ice.

Onboard tech innovations

Whether it’s the robot bartenders in the Bionic Bar or the new tablets onboard for guests to use to research and book shore excursions, you’ll find plenty of tech innovations onboard to make the experience more enjoyable and streamlined.

And coming soon: Royal Caribbean will be introducing an app aimed at expediting the check-in process.

At 1,188 feet long and holding a maximum of 6,680 passengers, the world’s largest cruise ship will have you lost, right? Wrong!

We’re happy to share that Royal Caribbean has made Symphony of the Seas quite easy to navigate. The ship is broken into seven onboard “neighborhoods” -- including Central Park and Entertainment Place -- and the line has done a fantastic job of offering maps, signage and visibility throughout the ship -- making exploring the ship not just easy, but enjoyable.