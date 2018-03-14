Being in an emergency room is never a fun situation but one nurse in Park Ridge, Illinois is trying to make her patients more comfortable by singing to them … dressed as a princess!

Jodi Kubis, 45, has been working and singing at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for over 20 years.

Coincidentally, everything has come full circle because she was actually born at that same hospital in 1973.

Known as the "singing nurse" to her patients and co-workers, Kubis loves putting a smile on the faces around her.

Not only does she check up on her patients’ medical needs, she also makes sure they’re comfortable with anything from a blanket to a song.

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

“It doesn’t take any time out of my day or delay care. But I find it’s a nice distraction from what’s going on, it lightens the mood, makes this scary place seem a little less scary in that moment and brings the make-believe back into their lives.”

She may be dressed as a princess but Kubis has a large range of songs in her tool belt including, “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood and “At Last” by Etta James.

“I’m basically a therapy dog in a princess dress.”

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Patients are so grateful for Kubis’ kind heart and dedication they send her cards and flowers, and sometimes even shed a tear.

“I treat my patients like they’re my family and I feel as though if you can open up a little bit about yourself they’re going to feel like they’re not a room number.”

As for her singing career, Kubis said she’s not ready to hit the road yet but would love to write and share her talent with others.