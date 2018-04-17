Is caffeine good for your heart?

More
Cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Mieres appears live on "GMA" to discuss what to know about a new study that suggests caffeine might be good for your heart.
3:17 | 04/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Is caffeine good for your heart?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54518757,"title":"Is caffeine good for your heart? ","duration":"3:17","description":"Cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Mieres appears live on \"GMA\" to discuss what to know about a new study that suggests caffeine might be good for your heart. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/caffeine-good-heart-54518757","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.