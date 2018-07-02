Couple makes thousands of dollars from losing weight

More
Mat and Brooke Everhart, of High Point, North Carolina, lost more than 100 pounds combined.
0:39 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple makes thousands of dollars from losing weight
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52913674,"title":"Couple makes thousands of dollars from losing weight","duration":"0:39","description":"Mat and Brooke Everhart, of High Point, North Carolina, lost more than 100 pounds combined.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/couple-makes-thousands-dollars-losing-weight-52913674","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.