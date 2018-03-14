Transcript for Your DASH diet questions answered

Thank you. Now to the dash diet. Topping health lists and it's one of the most popular segments on our website in the last few weeks. We have so many questions about this diet that we decided to bring Dr. Jen Ashton back to answer these questions. Doc, thanks for joining me. Good to see you. More than anything, viewers asked about these dash diet foods. What do you intake? You're a nutritionist. Can you explain. When wf talk about dash, we have to remember it stands fordietary approaches to stop hypertension and it's been out for a long time and it is a consistent yearly winner for several reasons. Number one, what's in it, what's not in it. It is basically very high in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, fish, it's loez in processed food, saturated fat, red meat, salt and sugar. Andere's why it wins all the time. It has what I call the three Ss, it's safe, simple and sustainable and there are no gimmicks involved so anyone can follow this. Safe, simple, sustainable and Strahan, that's all together. The four Ss. And you said earlier -- but you said it was created -- this was created to fight high blood pressure. So how exactly does it work, though? Let's do a mini medical school. Basically a lot can contribute to high blood pressure but I want you to think of two ions, sodium and potassium. We all hear a lot about sodium and it can increase our blood pressure in our blood vessels sodium makes this emtighten or constrict. That elevates blood pressure. Potassium does the opposite so everyone knows watch sodium, watch sodium. You want to keep it below 1500 mill many grass a day. People don't hear about potassium. It's the forgotten child. We want to increase foots that are rich in potassium and dash diet is loaded with those kind of foods. Is there a risk if you increase your Poe tassy up. Sauls a risk because more is not better and especially when it comes to potassium. People with kidney disease on beta blockers or ace inhibitors, if you have too much you can get muscle fatigue, arrhythmias, irregular heartbeat but with food sources you won't overdo it. All the foods here, white beans, black beans, Orange juice, watermelon juice, bananas, edamame, one of my favorites, be beets, this is canned salmon. What I without this in the front for, you have to be careful. Read those labels. You want to get canned salmon without added sodium then you're count acting all of the good with the high potassium. Read the labels and watch the sugar, sodium but if you eat like this, you'll do great. I'm all over it. Good to hear it. Four Ss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.