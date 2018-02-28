Transcript for Trying out Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's insane diet and workout plan

It is time for our series celeb your life. Fitness edition. This morning, Dwayne "The rock" Johnson's nutritionist George Farah is sharing his secrets of getting in shape. One of our viewers is brave enough to try them out. With rock hard abs. You're welcome. And bulging biceps. Grab my hand. Reporter: Action star Dwayne Johnson has one of the buffest bods in Hollywood and chronicles them -- I just wrapped an extremely challenging legworkout. Reporter: George Farah is his trainer and nutritionist. When you start making changes here and there, it's going to pay back big time. Reporter: Johnson trains relentlessly every day including an hour of cardio and 90 minutes pumping iron to stay fueled, he eats every three hours seven times a day. Each meal is a mix of carb, proteins and vegetables. So just how hard is it to get and maintain a bod like the rock's? Hey. My man. What's going on? 35-year-old Randy Scott from morgantown, West Virginia, volunteered to live like the rock for three weeks. Keep your elbow forward. Reporter: He got 9 full download from George. Trying to just be the best me I can be. So I can live healthier lifestyle in general. Reporter: For three weeks he chronicled workouts and Mees. I'm about to get enough food to feed a small army. Understand why they get personal chefs the hardest thing I have had to face now is finding the time in the day to eat. My new favorite thing is stoplights and stop signs because at each and every one of those I get to eat more. Reporter: Entering day ten Scott was still committed. I have a day full of meetings so want to hurry up and eat my morning fish and eggs and then run to the gym. Reporter: How is Scott feeling now after the three weeks? Find out live. We're now joined by George and Randy and let's take a look at what was accomplished over three weeks. 7,003 grams of protein consumed. 126 meals and 31.5 hours of cardio. Wow. It was insane. Wow. Wow. And, George, looking at all this food and that seems like so much food to eat. What do you tell your clients about food? You know basically people as soon as you give them diet they're afraid because diet is from death. So I tell them it's living. Let's live life. You know what I'm saying so what I do, I take them back when they were kids and when they eat whatever they want and never gain any weight so that's what we do. We keep a little carb in each meal with the protein to make it a complete meal and that way you keep the furnace going. I like that. Diet has the word dye in it. I will never die yet again. The rock eats seven meals. This is six. You had six a day. You had supplements. Could you have squeezed in one more. Yeah, like 2:00 in the morning, no. I mean this is plenty. This is plenty. This is plenty but we're going to look at the results. We have the before and after of you brave man who took this challenge on. There you are before and there you are after. You look lean. A little bit. A little bit. Leaned out. You leaned out. What did you lose? Ten pounds in three week. Ten pounds in three weeks. You going to keep it up. Absolutely, absolutely. Nice. I'll work out with you and I'll let you be my nutritionist. Man, get me in shape. Anybody from the giant is okay with me. Perfect, thank you. I like what you're cooking like 9 rock, okay. Everybody, thank you guys so much for being here. Congratulations, man, you look great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.