Emergency center trauma nurse loves singing to her patients dressed as a princess

Meet the nurse known as the "therapy dog in a princess dress."
1:41 | 03/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency center trauma nurse loves singing to her patients dressed as a princess
And remains not. All of them and asking me and you me. Do you know it. He. It is still planning to see that children sparkle when I can man I truly believe that when I'm wearing the incidents as. I'm her and deeds might happen it's one moment where there and I. Hot time name in student I. V. Aids. To go to just let kids go through so much being in the hearing they're so ravens. Just to have someone come in and give them a little. Minute or two to take their mind off of what they're gone. Here it just think about something that the giant. Yeah you can't. Andrew. It's. I love being in matters because for one you learn something new every day you can make. A lot of differences that you can you can fine tune in on the details as well where you get a pillow you can't blame game you've put their needs them. He had a sign. There's just so in the world and things you can do to help people besides just their actual diagnosis. Here's Susan money not. He's got in these men and he's got any fast and he's got a need rest and I not do them not. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

