Transcript for New flu numbers show growing outbreak in US

Now to the growing flu epidemic. 1 out of every 10 deaths at the beginning of February was caused by the flu or a complication from it. At least 63 children have died. "The New York post" out with this cover this morning. Get your kid a flu shot now. Gio Benitez is here. There are more concerns about Tamiflu shortages. Reporter: These are spot shortages. The manufacturer says there's enough for everyone who needs it. So many are requests this drug. Look at the map. It's from the app good rx. It shows in some states, the questi request for the drugs is 11 times higher than last year. The company that makes Tamiflu is working with distributors. They'll overnight the drug to hard-hit areas. CVS and Walgreens say, if one local pharmacy doesn't visit, call toers find it. There's another drug being developed in Japan. How effecte is that? If it pans out, you only need to take it once, to the twice a day. It could work in 24 hours. The Japanese manufacturer is still testing it. They're in discussion. There is no word on when this will hit the market. I hope it hits the market soon.

