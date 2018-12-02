Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Johnny Manziel says he was 'self-medicating with alcohol'

Hear his 62 hot lip from GMA today. Our use them. Not. I'm not throughout the last couple years in my life I was self medicating with alcohol. We're gonna give me except on the NFL I started thinking what in my mental health and taking medication for bipolar I'm working to try and make sure that I'd. Don't fall back into any type of the precious. The teacher point wade beyond the call of duty you're a single mother of two boys how has your life my life has definitely changed in a lot of ways my decision making has gone from focusing on myself to really focusing on my boys how to feel to know that took became her entire life. Imagine initiated. Yes he really believed in me. Flexibly hero in his own movie. Watch how exciting people lies amazing to see who these little black can't. And that's the question why it's important that angle I thought I represent black pants I just know we use CD can give you some type of confidence only had a gift for Chapman. Another. Mom lady his father. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.