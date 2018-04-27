Transcript for Halsey says she will freeze her eggs at 23 because of endometriosis

Great job as always. Our cover story, pop star Halsey revealing she's freezing her eggs at just 23 years old. Paula Faris is here with her story and, Paula, she suffers from a painful disorder that so many women suffer from. Halsey was diagnosed with endometriosis and her grueling touring schedule really only made those symptoms worse. Shortly after she learned she had the disease she suffered a sudden miscarriage and then she decided to take charge of her reproductive future. ??? So bad in love ??? ??? ooh ??? Reporter: She's the singing sensation behind "Bad at love" and "Closer." ??? I can't stop ??? Reporter: Halsey revealing on Thursday that she's freezing her eggs. I'm 23 years old. And I'm going to freeze my eggs. And when I tell people that they're like, why would you do that? You're 23. Why do you need to freeze your eggs. Reporter: Telling the doctors that she made this decision after being diagnosed with endometriosis. I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself. Reporter: Revealing she struggled for years with the disease even suffering a miscarriage as a result. A couple months later I found out I was pregnant and before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert. Realizing in that moment I was like, I never want to have to make that choice ever again doing what I love and or not being able to because of this disease. Endometriosis is a Progressive disease not unlike cancer. When left untreated it can continually erode at a woman's ovarian function. Reporter: Endometriosis causes women to experience painful menstrual cycles, chronic fatigue, even infertility. An estimated one in ten women suffer from the disease. We need your help. Reporter: Including "Star wars'" Daisy Ridley who was first diagnosed at 15 and "Girls" star Lena Dunham who revealed shied undergone a hysterectomy after years of pain caused by the disorder. As for Halsey, since her diagnosis she has become aggressive about seeking treatment and is now planning for her future. Taking these measures to make sure that I get to have hopefully a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing this is very important. The moment she was diagnosed with endometriosis was bittersweet because she was relieved to know it wasn't just all in her head. She wasn't making it up. Michael, prior to the diagnosis she was told she had chronic fatigue syndrome or she just had anxiety so you have to continue to advocate for yourself when you know something is wrong. I applaud her for talking about something so personal to her and putting it out there. Hopefully it helps a lot of other women who suffer from it as well. One in ten women. Thank you so much.

