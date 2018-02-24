Transcript for Learning resilience from Olympic athletes

??? Time for the "Weekend download." We've all been so impressed with the mental toughness. The olympic athletes. I spoke with Bonnie St. John author of "My crow-resilience to find out how we can get some of that toughness in our own lives. Bonnie, good morning. Thanks for being with us. Thank you. We want to know how can we have the toughness of an olympian? How do we do that? Having a ritual for focus was always one of the things that gave me an edge. Lots come physically prepared but the pressure of high winds and delays we've seen in Korea, you have to have the mental toughness so whatever you're doing whether an exam like you said or coaching or a presentation at work, take time out to separate yourself from the chatter, from the texts, from all the distraction, focus, visualize what it is you need to do. Everyone can learn to do that. I found that incredibly useful in my own life. Once you're doing the things that you're giving a presentation, what if you make a mistake how do you recover. That's what happened to me. I fell in the slalom. I was ahead in the first run and in the second run there was this dangerous icy patch and I fell but I got up, got over the finish line quickly and still won the bronze medal I'm wearing. The woman would won, she also fell, but she got up faster. She won by being the quicker getter-upper. That's a skill. Practice getting up even when you don't think you're doing well. Get up faster. Quicker getter-upper. It's not over when it's over. What about the postgame? How do you exhibit strength? It's not natural to have charm and act like a champion after a disappointment. So we have to learn to discipline our emotions. Lindsey vonn was great in the giant slalom when she didn't win. She came back and with a smile and said, I did my best. I made a mistake. Bonnie St. John, I appreciate it. Great points. All of them. %-Pif you wanttohearmuchmoreof my conversation with Bonnie check out the 10% happier podcast wherever you get your podcasts and right back with

