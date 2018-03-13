Meet a rare cancer survivor cycling to raise funds for a cure

More
A survivor of a rare form of cancer, who had part of his leg amputated, leads a team of indoor cyclists at an event to raise funds for rare cancer research.
1:55 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet a rare cancer survivor cycling to raise funds for a cure
It's still. Something that's happening to my bottom control at least. My body I feel healthy. He never wavered at. I feel like he's he's tribal warrior and if you can have this motivation and attitude of these continues trial. VE. Support. With us attitude. He's my inspiration. The community they'll love us or he's look he's a song and I. Police shot and knows he's going. Instead of debilitating back surgery. NASDAQ in the pool just under two weeks. It's all try to reach out to at least one more person. Because chances are they too have been touched by cancer. In some way shape or form.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53716763,"title":"Meet a rare cancer survivor cycling to raise funds for a cure","duration":"1:55","description":"A survivor of a rare form of cancer, who had part of his leg amputated, leads a team of indoor cyclists at an event to raise funds for rare cancer research.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/meet-rare-cancer-survivor-cycling-raise-funds-cure-53716763","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.