Transcript for MLB star breaks silence on his eating disorder struggle

Now to our "Gma" cover story. A major league baseball player revealing his secret struggle with an eating disorder shedding light on an issue rarely spoken about among men. His story is part of a new documentary we're exclusion cefaly premiering from Lebron James' production company. Good morning, everyone. Mike marjama is a catcher for the mariners and says it is emasculating to have an eating disorder. They're rarely spoken about but in no way are they uncommon among males. Marjama says it was his desire for perfection where he was withering away and ultimately a danger to himself. Marjama has had a nice night. Reporter: For Mike marjama playing in the majors was his dream for early on but his road to the pros wasn't without personal roadblocks. I kind of had baseball taken away from me my junior year of high school. I wasn't able to play. Unfortunately, because of my eating disorder and my hospitalizations. Reporter: Marjama opening up about that eating disorder in a new documentary short from the uninterrupted. You could die. You can die. Reporter: The 28-year-old is hoping to shed light on a topic that's often deemed uncomfortable in male culture. Going into my eighth grade year of junior high school that had really -- that's when it really started so my way of thinking about it if I'm going to have a girlfriend I have to have a six-pack. I thought if I didn't eat anything I wouldn't get any fat and if I worked out a ton I would get big and muscular. Reporter: He said that's when things spiraled and began to consume him. I kind of progressively got into anorexia, ultimately into binging and purging and rock bottom my junior year of high school and being put in an impatient program is when it hit home maybe I do have a problem. Reporter: That problem is not at all uncommon. As about one in three struggling with an eating disorder is male and in the U.S. Alone, eating disorders will affect 10 million males at some point in their lives. No, not today. Reporter: And now 11 years later marjama is in recovery and is not taking his success or his platform for granted. If I can maybe affect one person that doesn't have to have their hopes and dreams taken away from them because they are suffering from an eating disorder and they're able to follow their hopes and dream, that's all I really want. Good for him. Marjama is really committed to using his major league baseball platform for good. His season opener is tomorrow and we'll be rooting for him. He's just getting started in major league baseball. That documentary short from uninterrupted premieres today, robin. One in three. Staggering. I know. People are going to be -- are surprised by that, Paula. Thank you so much. Going to talk to Jen Ashton about this right now. It's dangerous not to treat your eating disorder. Right. And people think it's just a matter of getting too thin. I want to be clear. This can result in intensive care unit treatment and death and let me show you why. If you look at this list, any type of extreme eating disorder has the potential to cause heart failure, kidney failure, stomach user, torn esophagus, tooth decay. I have seen it in my patients and thanks to this story we now know that obviously this is not something that discriminates based on your gender or sex. The signs and symptoms, are they different for men and women. That is the tough thing. Again. There is a huge cultural stigma so that affects both the patient suffering with this who may then delay recognizing it to get diagnosed and treated and it delays the health care professional from saying, wow, I should be thinking about this and we don't totally understand why but the signs or Sims in general for a man who may be struggling with an eating disorder can be a preoccupation with their body image. We heard about that in the piece. They can have a lowered testosterone level and can be significant stress or anxiety that focuses around physical fitness, getting into the gym working out and can also be using anabolic steroids so these are general associations but can be hard to make the diagnosis. Treatment? With treatment 80% of people can recover completely or improve significantly so there should be no shame in this game. We need to recognize this and promptly treat it regardless of whether someone is a man or a woman, boy or girl. I love how you say no shame in this game. Totally. Thanks so much. Amy. All right, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.