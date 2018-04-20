-
Now Playing: Scheduling exercise time based on fitness goals
-
Now Playing: Health benefits of exercise in short burst or longer bouts similar, new study finds
-
Now Playing: How to make your wedding more environmentally friendly
-
Now Playing: Is it time to talk about toxic masculinity?
-
Now Playing: 'Girls Make Beats' aims to help more women break through the music industry
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Must-have products for much-needed TLC
-
Now Playing: SAP pledges to plant 5 million trees by 2025 on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How Michael Strahan wakes up happy
-
Now Playing: Woman says her doctor told her she was just fat, when in fact she had cancer
-
Now Playing: Tina Turner bio-musical comes to London
-
Now Playing: Evan Rachel Wood opens up about 'Westworld' season 2
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico hit by massive power outage
-
Now Playing: Introducing the NEW GoodMorningAmerica.com
-
Now Playing: Men arrested at Starbucks speak out
-
Now Playing: Hero Southwest pilot among Navy's 1st female fighter pilots
-
Now Playing: 'She's a very calming person:' Mother-in-law of Southwest hero pilot
-
Now Playing: Anthony Mackie opens up about 'Avengers: Infinity War'
-
Now Playing: Man accused of millions of robocalls grilled on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Infinity War' star names co-star as ultimate class clown
-
Now Playing: Deadly fires tear across the Southwest