Transcript for Poker-playing brothers win $150K after a weight transformation bet

weight loss. Two poker-playing brothers, teaming up to get healthy. Motivated by a $150 grand prize. One losing over 100 pounds. The other gaining more than 50 pounds to land at the same weight at the same time. He's how they pulled it off. Professional poker players, Jaime and Matt staples have won it big. Not at the tables. In the gym. A year ago, 16-year-old Jaime looked like this. Weighing in at 304 pounds. On the other end of the scale, his younger brother, Matt, a light weight at only 135 pounds. Ky not have that. Now, each of them weighs is tame. ? I'm Jamie staples. I way 188.3 pounds. I'm Matthew staples. I way 188.3 pounds. Reporter: The transformation the result of a $150,000 bet offered by a fellow poerk player and friends. In one year, get to the same weight. One would lose it. The other gain it. Both achieving a more ideal healthy body. Now to make it happen, they hit the gym. Jamie focusing on burning the calories. Matt pumping iron. I fell in love with it. I enjoyed putting on muscle. Size. Changing their diet was central to their transformation. For Jaime, fast food traded for smoothies. Protein, vegetables. Reporter: For Matt, pasta, rice, protein. Experts say their rapid change was totally safe. They really spent some time saying, how are we eating? Exercising? They said, let's make the effort to not only win by bu to make sustainable change based if reality. Reporter: After 365 days, that final weigh-in. Reporter: Jaime shedding more than 150 pounds. Matt bulking up by 50 pounds. The new weight, two of the kind. Winning the $150,000 pot and so much more. It came down to the last day. Matt had to eat a huge meal and drink a budge of water to reach the goal. Good morning to Dr. Jen Ashton. Good morning. You have -- are board certified. Have the this story gives new means to put your money where your mouth is. Finances can be a motivation. I think the problem here is that we know conclusively in the world of obesity medicine and nutritional science, the cause of obesity is a complex disease. Genetic causes. Behavioral. How much you're drinking. What you're eating and drinking. Hormonal and metabolic. To imply that lack of will power, lack of commitment is on the list is not just harmful in an emotional and social sense, it's inaccurate from a medical sense. Smatd the brother who had the to gain a significant amount of weight spp that healthy? That's the story behind the story here. We hear about people trying to lose a significant amount of weight. Short term, it's possible. Long term is a different story. Gaining fwhagt a healthy way can be just as hard and it can be just as unhealthy to be significant underweight. I counsel people about the safe and healthy way to gain weight. I say fill the tank every three hours with nutrient-dense foods. Protein shakes. Delicious avocado toast. Can we eat this? Maybe during the break. Proteins. Protein bars. Chicken. You want to fill the tank in a healthy way. This is not about getting fast food and piling the number on the scale going up. Dr. Jen, thank you. Cheers to you. Let's go to rob who I think we allowed to come back inside.

