Transcript for Schoolteacher tries out a workout and diet plan from Pink and Alicia Keys' trainer

We're back for celeb your life fitness edition. Ever wanted the strength of Alicia keys. There she is right now kick boxing with her trainer Jeanette Jenkins. This morning Jeanette is sharing all her tips and one of our viewers is trying them out. ??? What about all -- Pink has a powerhouse grammy award winning voice. ??? What about us ??? Reporter: And a body she's known to push to the limits in her performances. Some days I can barely breathe. Reporter: The woman behind that strength as well as other celebs like Mindy kaling and Alicia keys is trainer Jeanette Jenkins. It's not only about looking good but being strong and capable. Reporter: We hooked her up with sixth grade teacher Asha Mcdowell who volunteered to take on her workout and diet plan so she can soar like the stars. I want to be in a healthy mind-set and having a healthy lifestyle. Reporter: She took on her challenge for three weeks eating and working out just like her celebrity clients. If there's anything that Jeanette taught me a side salad is your friend. One apple and half a lemon. Reporter: Jeanette says good eating habits are important to perform at your best and recommends 40% of calories from healthy carbs, 30% from protein, and 25% from healthy fat. Focus on getting green vegetables three types a day. A nice green juice or green smoothie in the afternoon can give you the nutrients you need to help boost your energy levels. Reporter: And planning meals is key. All I need to pop a piece of chicken in the oven, get a salad next to it and I'm good. One more time. Reporter: As for the workout. Jeanette put Asha on a plan that includes strength training, cardio and flle. The first workout my butt was kicked thoroughly. Reporter: In addition, there's high intensity interval training for quick results. So that was 30. Wow. It's called the hundred. Oh. S. Reporter: How is ash that feeling after the three weeks? Let's find out right now live. It is great to have Jeanette here as well as Asha. Creator of Hollywood trainers club and Asha, you are one brave woman to try it out. You've been using this for 27 years. Why does it work so well. It's worked so well because I approach health and wellness from a holistic perspective. I'm all about balance, it's important that people are able to enjoy life, but as far as interest a training perspective, we do cardio, flexibility work, muscular strength and endurance see people are functional but can burn that fat and be in a great healthy weight and then as far as eating, you know, it's important that you are getting in those healthy fats, the green vegetables three times a day. A little bit of everything. A little bit of everything. And, Asha, you asked for this. I did. These workouts are intense. What were the most challenging part for you. Some of the workouts like Jeanette does not believe in breaks in some of the workouts I feel like so I just like had to pause, get a drink of water, press play again and just, you know, get my mind right for the neck thing that was coming up. You know how you get a little break and ask your trainer a question and they have to answer it. But this is your diet before. They do that too. Usually chicken wings and fries and pizza but you transformed your diet as well. I did. To chicken breast and some greens and yams. Yes, so I was eating -- this stuff is delicious. Don't get me wrong but I realized that I can't eat that every day, okay. This is something that I can eat. This is something that fills me up. I'm not hungry after I eat stuff like that so it's a winner. So much lower calorie. A meal like this is only around 300, 350 calories and totally fills up. It fills you up. Your workouts kick butts because she's still sore and told me that but you know what, check out these workouts. They're great and get yourself in shape.

