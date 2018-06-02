Transcript for Study links drinking hot tea to higher risk of esophageal cancer for smokers, drinkers

Adrienne, thank you. Now a "Gma" health alert. Could your hot cup of coffee or tea be linked to cancer? A new study may make you pause before you take that first sip. Dr. Jen is back, so tell us about this study. This was a very large study that appeared in the annals of internal medicine done in China and followed people for ten years and found people who drank at least one hot cup of tea a day, if they drank and smoked as well had a huge increase in their risk of esophageal cancer. Here's the caveats. Number one the study was done on association, not causation. That's the first thing. And I think it's also important to remember that hot is different to different people. They did not measure the exact if a cup of hot tea. What is about the temperature. This has been controversial in the world of oncology tofor awhile, thermal injury. Something that's very hot, whether it's from a burn or whether it's from a beverage can potentially damage a cell's DNA but have to remember when you're talking about esophageal cancer there are other known risk factors, high alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, reflux or heartburn, those are all known risk factors. This right now is just association. So how hot is the average morning drink. Listen, this is where common sense prevails. If it is so hot you can't touch the cup you probably shouldn't be putting that cup to your lips. If you take a sip and it burns your tongue lft it cool off and the temperature here that has been associated with a possible increased risk is 149 degrees fahrenheit. Most of us and you know I love my coffee are drinking beverages way below that. Yes. So don't worry. I love the expression, 149? If you put your hand on this cup, it's hot. It is hot. All right, so if it's so hot you can't pick it up then you shouldn't be drinking it. Common sense. All right, as always, Jen, thanks. How is it going with the water? I am hydrated like you can't imagine. I know. How are you doing? Yeah. The side effect of drinking -- Yeah, I know what you mean. But I feel better. I feel better. I can already see the effect. Getting lots of great commits on social media. Thank you very much. By the way, caffeine dehydrates you. Yes, it does. Just put it all together.

