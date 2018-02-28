New Swedish fitness craze 'Plogging' is going viral on social media

More
Plogging allows you to get your workout in while saving the environment by picking up trash while you walk or run!
3:00 | 02/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Swedish fitness craze 'Plogging' is going viral on social media
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53414879,"title":"New Swedish fitness craze 'Plogging' is going viral on social media","duration":"3:00","description":"Plogging allows you to get your workout in while saving the environment by picking up trash while you walk or run! ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/swedish-fitness-craze-plogging-viral-social-media-53414879","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.