Transcript for Teen boys are less likely to get the HPV vaccination, study finds

We have a health alert about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine and a new study is raising serious questions about it. Jen Ashton will explain. I didn't know boys were supposed to get the HPV vaccine. Not surprise, a, you're a father of girls but we have to remember we're talking about the human papillomavirus. This is the virus that can cause numerous types of cancer, cervical, genital, oral, head and neck cancer. Leading cause, in fact, in several of those types of cancers in this country. And what this small survey found that was just prece sent. Did, it is a vaccine recommended for boys and girls and compare it to parents of one in ten girls. So, again, this is interesting finding. Because when we took our girls to the doctor, they said this is recommended. You're supposed to take it. The doctor is not doing that for boy. Number one, yes. The survey found most health care providers are not counseling parents of teenage boys which is a problem because, again, the CDC does recommend this vaccine for both boys and girls. There is lack of understanding big time on the part of parents and there's fear, myth, misconception. Let's clear it up. Quick true/false. There is a lot of misinformation out there. True or false, someone who avoids sex will avoid getting HPV. The biggest myth I hear. Absolutely false. HPV, the human papillomavirus can be passed with just direct skin-to-skin contact so this is again where I encourage parents to try to uncouple a social or sexual behavior from a medical or sign tichg. If you have it you'll have symptoms. Absolutely not. Most HPV causes no symptoms. If I'm not promiscuous, I can avoid it. Wrong. You could have one partner your entire life. Statistics show by the age of 50, 80% of American adults have been exposed to this virus. I tell people it's like catching a cold. The good news is most of the time your body will clear the virus but for boys HPV is known to cause about 112,000 cases of hpv-related cancer in men every year. Get the vaccination. And educate yourself. To rob. All right, George, good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.