Transcript for How a teen cleared her acne using cheap products

problem that like it or not hits so many of us, acne, the word none of us want to say. One teen went viral with her affordable solution using just four over-the-counter products to completely transform her skin. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Karina spent three years trying to beat her breakouts. It was under my eyebrow, under my nose, like around my many lips. Reporter: She saw four dermatologists and many tried countless creams and prescription medications with no luck. When you see her going through that, people making fun of her, it hurts you. I would take her everywhere to find something. Reporter: Fed up the 17-year-old high school senior scoured the internet for answers and created her own acne concoction using four products, all under 10 bucks, all from target. After three months she went from this to blemish free. Hey, guys, I'm doing a skin care routine because a lot of you want the me to and it takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Reporter: She cleans pores with thayers and uses Dr. Bonner's cleanser and million oil-free moisture and aloe Vera for scarring. It's use the for everything and helps acne and like the redness. Reporter: She posted her miracle zit blaster and became an internet sensation. Her photos racked up over 160,000 likes. My phone was blowing up N nonstop and still does. I have to like mute Twitter. I'm happy it's not that expensive. You don't have to go through, you know, hundreds of dollars of going to the dermatologist when you can find something at target for $40. Reporter: She is now six months into a clearer complexion and more confident than ever. I don't even clean what I have a pimple anymore because when I would get a pimple, I would get a hundred all over my face. For "Good morning America," kayna Whitworth, ABC news, los Angeles. She looks amazing. Let's bring in determine toll face Dr. Whitney Bowe. Welcome. Before we get into treatment let's talk about the causes of acne. Well, first of all, what doesn't cause acne? Right? Let's debunk myths. It's not caused by dirty skin or poor hygiene and acne is not contagious. You can't catch it from someone else. What does cause acne? You know, acne is what's considered multifactorial. There are a number of different, fathers including things like genetics, diet, stress, hormones, skin care. You know, all of those things play a role. I liked one of the things that she talked about in the story she changed her pillowcase a lot and whittled this down to a handful of products, simple. She said. That, worked for her. You're saying it's not a one size fits all solution. What works for one person may not work for someone else. For example, if a young woman comes to see me and has what are called cysts. I may talk to her about going on a hormonal treatment and may talk to her about reducing stress in her life whereas if a teenage boy comes to see me and he has blackheads along the "T" zone I may put him on retin-a and ask what's in his protein powder. It's about taking a customized, personalized approach to that particular person that's going to be successful. She went viral probably because she used products approachable. You don't have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on products. You're saying these things you can find in a drugstore. If you want to try to treat it without seeing a dermatologist keep in mind cleansing, moisturizing and reninoids. Dove soap or cerave they don't drive out the manyskin. If you do it will pump out more oil but moisturizing is just as important as cleansing even if you have oily skin because it helps to balance out the oils so I love this product by Laroche. It doesn't clog the pores but last here this is the workhorse, retinoids. You can get effective ones over the counter. These are really powerful when it comes to clearing up acne, differin and what I love about that tube, one is a buffer and one is a retinol and mix them together and apply them on your skin and helps to ease your skin into the are the etinoid. When do you know it's time to see a doctor? If Yo you are ago in I is affecting your self-esteem and your confidence make the appointment. No dermatologist will judge you if you come in with one or two lesions. This affects everybody. We have a lot more coming up. Thank you. Many she'll answer all your questions on Facebook all day

