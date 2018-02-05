-
Now Playing: Apple slams Facebook amid data privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: Teen credits Apple Watch for saving her life
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members accused of hazing return to court
-
Now Playing: Kanye West criticized for slavery comments
-
Now Playing: Facebook reveals new features amid privacy concerns
-
Now Playing: Hero Southwest crew meets with Trump
-
Now Playing: Famed coaches sue USA Gymnastics
-
Now Playing: 18 tornadoes reported across 3 states
-
Now Playing: White House responds to Trump's doctor's raid claim
-
Now Playing: Former Trump doctor: President's files were raided
-
Now Playing: Mueller says he could subpoena the president
-
Now Playing: 'NSYNC reunites to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
Now Playing: Why allergy season gets worse every year
-
Now Playing: College offers a business class on spin bikes
-
Now Playing: Israel prime minister says 'Iran lied'
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol begins processing migrants from caravans
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Discounts from Charlotte, NC
-
Now Playing: One-handed NFL draftee inspires others
-
Now Playing: Chef Ivy Stark shares how to make the best guacamole on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: New report highlights biggest plane-etiquette blunders