Teen credits Apple Watch for saving her life

More
Deanne Recketwald, 18, said she received an urgent alert about her heart rate and was rushed to the emergency room.
2:31 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen credits Apple Watch for saving her life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54875330,"title":"Teen credits Apple Watch for saving her life","duration":"2:31","description":"Deanne Recketwald, 18, said she received an urgent alert about her heart rate and was rushed to the emergency room.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/teen-credits-apple-watch-saving-life-54875330","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.