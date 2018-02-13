5 tips for losing weight with your loved one

More
A new study found a "ripple effect" on weight loss among couples.
0:47 | 02/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 tips for losing weight with your loved one
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53049689,"title":"5 tips for losing weight with your loved one","duration":"0:47","description":"A new study found a \"ripple effect\" on weight loss among couples.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/tips-losing-weight-loved-53049689","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.