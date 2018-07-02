Transcript for Top female Olympians pledge brains to concussion research

Typically it lasts 11 to 20 weeks. Thank you, linsey. With the olympics days away top women athletes pledging their brains to concussion research and Paula Faris is here and, Paula, there is a real need for more research on women. Yeah, good morning, robin. Can't stress enough just how important this research is. Right now, there are zero cases of cte that have been discovered in female athletes. Now, that's not because it's not happening or means women are less susceptible. It's simply because it's not being researched. Ahead of the olympic games, three athletes announcing an olympic sized contribution to science. Scores. U.S. Hockey gold medalist Angela ruggiero and bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor adding their names to the growing list of female athletes donating their brains for cte research. I thought I could potentially be a good role model for other athletes that say I care about future generations, brain, you know, the study of the brain and impact of concussions. Reporter: Canadian hockey legend Hayley wickenheiser also signing up tweeting, I won't need it, might as well give to somebody who does. All three donating them to the concussion legacy foundation where just 3% of the brains donated come from women. I saw teammates around me that literally lost their careers or had to retire early prematurely because they had major, major concussions. Reporte Whether through sports or military service. Reporter: According to a study last year from the American academy of orthopedic surgeons female high school soccer players have the highest rate of concussions of any sport. That's even more than male football players. American soccer greats Abby Wambach, Megan rapinoe and Brandi Chastain have already joined in to pledge awareness, it's important data for future generations. Women are con cussing at a higher rate and tend to report more symptom, multiple symptom, more severe symptoms and the recovery rates are longer. Women that have had brain injuries feel isolated and left out of the entire conversation. Reporter: Again, just 3% of the brains donated have been women's. We know as was mentioned in the piece concussions affect women differently than men but we don't know how because of the lack of research and that's why what these women are doing is so crucial, again, you just heard the rate of recovery might be longer for women and might feel more symptoms afterwards so such important research. It really is. Thanks for sharing that, Paula. Back to ginger and you're

