Transcript for Train like an Olympian

Good Morning America openings and Wilson I'm a very good game instructive here in New York City and I'm gonna help you treatment. They first workout. Going to be a lateral movement collateral scan your job in good faith the actual figure skating movement. Second is going to be a split squad. It's indeed moving exercise that actually gonna be the actual curling event of the ultimately. Frighten me behind your code and king both your legs and a nine do you agree. You didn't seem to end don't just do ten. He third exercise focused a lot on the upper body lot of of course things walk in his hands out what you wanted him back. There's like little break. Keeping your core tight. We shall. Walking areas that. And he fourth. His little burnout exercise for the quads in him he's the full body jump squat jumped thirty seconds. Below full bodied back. All your weight is on your heels. Consistency consistency is key things work out every day pushing yourself to living. Making three having fun while doing in nine beating yourself death but consistently push yourself to get better get stronger everything that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.