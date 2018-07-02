Transcript for Trump evangelical advisor claims Jesus can protect from flu

We'll get the latest on the deadly flu epidemic. So many dangerous cases inclu including a young girl who caught a strain, recovered then caught a dangerous new one. Linsey has details. Already one of the worst on record. Pediatric deaths plaguing the nation, at least 53 children have already died from flu-related illness and so many others battling the flu. 11-year-old Mckenna Jones is fighting for her life after collapsing during a basketball game. She just literally fell over like a tree and it wasn't a crumple. Reporter: The sixth grader was rushed to St. Louis children's hospital where she tested positive for influenza B after recovering from another strain of the virus just weeks earlier. One school district in Michigan shut down entirely in an effort to combat the virus which has seen more than 140 students kept home. We're trying to clean every area, every piece that a child can touch during the day. Reporter: This as hospitalizations soared nationwide. More than 14,000 so far in this flu season which could last until may. Officials remind people it's still not too late to get vaccinated. You reduce your chance of getting the flew by about a third so that's, you know, not zero. Reporter: Many parents still believe that the flu shot will actually give you the flu. The medical community is worried about misconceptions like that and this one from Gloria Copeland, an adviser on the president's evangelical board. Just keep saying that I'll never have the flu. I'll never have the flu. Put words and inoculate yourself with the word of god. The concern, this could derail parents from getting their children the vaccine. It's having some ask her is the illness a lack of faith. We're now in week ten. Typically it lasts 11 to 20 weeks.

