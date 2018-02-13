-
Now Playing: New CDC numbers show flu deaths still on the rise nationwide
-
Now Playing: CDC declares nationwide flu epidemic
-
Now Playing: Trump evangelical advisor claims Jesus can protect from flu
-
Now Playing: New flu numbers show growing outbreak in US
-
Now Playing: Flu epidemic leaves 53 children dead, how to stop flu symptoms from turning deadly
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' contestant reported missing speaks out after elimination
-
Now Playing: Letter with powder sent to Trump Jr.'s apartment: Police
-
Now Playing: Rob Porter's first wife responds to Kellyanne Conway's domestic violence comments op-ed
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon talks Olympic debut and Mike Pence
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Johnny Manziel says he was 'self-medicating with alcohol'
-
Now Playing: US figure skaters steal the show at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: US Olympian wins bronze after snowboarding crash
-
Now Playing: US figure skater speaks out after scoring controversy
-
Now Playing: Jessica Biel and Woman Care Global CEO discuss new sex ed campaign on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: US figure skater makes history at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share more royal wedding details
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman opens up about 'Black Panther'
-
Now Playing: Teacher adopts her student and his little brother
-
Now Playing: Which voice assistant is right for you?
-
Now Playing: Parents slam so-called allergy bullying in new 'Peter Rabbit' film