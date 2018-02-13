Transcript for Woman dies after declining Tamiflu due to cost

Right now the latest on the deadly flu epidemic and one of its newest victims a Texas mother of two who died after she turned down Tamiflu because of the medication's cost and Linzie Janis has the story. Reporter: She was a mother and schoolteacher and her insurance only made a small dent he cost of the antiviral so she decided to try to go without the potentially life-saving drug. The small Texas town of Weatherford reeling from the sudden death of second grade teacher Heather Holland. I just couldn't believe how quick it had gone. Reporter: The 38-year-old died of complications from the flu last week. Not long after nursing her two young children through the virus. Her husband telling ABC news, she did not tack an antiviral because of its cost, $116 for the generic form of Tamiflu with her medical insurance. He says they could afford it but on principle she refused to pay. The next day he says he bought the drug and made her start taking it. One company that tracks drug prices telling ABC news the average price right now for Tamiflu brand is $175. And $135 for the generic form but the drugmaker says it is organizing with pharmacies and insurers to mitigate financial concerns. And even with no insurance, discounts are available. We can get the cost for generic Tamiflu down to about 58 to $60, that's a pretty big savings compared to cash prices at $148. Reporter: Now as the deadliest flu season in a decade barrels on some promising new research from Columbia university scientists suggesting a new kind of ultra vviolet light could dill the virus. Their research suggesting low level uv light in ceilings of enclosed spaces like lobbies and hallways could help kill the virus in the air. That is how most flu infections get transmitted from something like a sneeze. If we could kill the viruses while they're in the air we really think we could take a bite out of the seasonal influenza epidemics. You mentioned some of those discounts. How else can they save. Most insurance plans do not cover it. You can call around and find the best price or use aps like rx. They've negotiated discounts on our behalf and you can use coupons that they have at your pharmacy. Bottom line, if you can't afford it or maybe you have to buy for a few people in your household let your pharmacy know. There should be help out there. Do not wait. Thanks very much.

