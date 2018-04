The cast of Broadway’s “Once on This Island” joined GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts to discuss the revival of the musical and perform their featured song “Why We Tell The Story.”

The musical follows the story of Ti Moune, a young woman orphaned after a devastating storm looking to find her place in the world.

“It’s a beautiful fable and … it just takes you on this beautiful journey. Ti Moune takes you on this beautiful journey that shows love does conquer all,” actor Norm Lewis said.