George Clooney stepped out with his wife, Amal, at the March for Our Lives in the nation's capital today.

The celebrities were just two among the hundreds of thousands who convened in Washington, D.C., and at rallies around the country to show their solidarity for the students protesting gun violence in the aftermath of last month's mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The Clooney's pledged a $500,000 donation to March for Our Lives in the name of their twins, Ella and Alexander, shortly after the event was announced.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," George Clooney said in a statement on Feb. 20. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it."

In a letter to students of Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School published by the Guardian on Friday, George Clooney said he and Amal "feel very strongly that this is your march."

"Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you," he added. "You make me proud of my country again."