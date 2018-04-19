GMA's Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed Contest - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Sponsor(s): Contest sponsored by Good Morning America ("GMA"), and American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (collectively, the “Sponsors”).

Eligibility: Entrants (“Entrant”) or (“Nominee”) must be legal residents of the 48 United States or the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older at the time of entry who are willing and able to accept delivery of the prize at a physical address on or about May 10, 2018 or May 11, 2018. Nominee does not have to be your own mother, but she must be available for a surprise by GOOD MORNING AMERICA on or about May 10, 2018 or May 11, 2018.

Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Good Morning America ("GMA"), American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. ("ABC"), Sponsors, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

Contest Entry Period: Good Morning America's "'GMA's Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed" Contest (the "Contest") entry period begins 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27th, 2018 (the "Entry Period"). Sponsors’ computer is the official clock for this Contest.

How to Enter: During the Entry Period you may enter by going to www.goodmorningamerica.com and clicking on the image that refers to the "GMA Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed" Contest or by navigating the internet to www.goodmorningamerica.com and clicking on the “Contests” link at the bottom of the website which will take you to the contest home page (the “Contest Site”). There you will find instructions on the appropriate and acceptable file formats and sizes for submitting your entry electronically.

Tell us why a mother you know is so special. Has she overcome obstacles in her life? Are there people she has gone out of her way to help?

Submissions must include: a) an essay, not to exceed 100 words in length, explaining why the mother you are nominating (“Nominee”) deserves to have GMA surprise her with breakfast in bed; b) a photo of your Nominee. The photo may include other people but the “Nominee” must appear in the photo. Your Entry must be submitted in English. Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to appear in the photo.

One entry per person’s e-mail address; no additional entries will be permitted. No entry may be submitted in any other contest or promotion.

Sponsors, in their sole discretion, may disqualify any Entry (as defined below) that is deemed inappropriate, illegal or offensive, or otherwise not be considered a valid Entry, and Entrant will not be eligible to win the prize.

You warrant and represent that your Entry and all of the materials submitted by you are truthful and original to you (and not based on or derived from any other materials), that you own all necessary rights in and to the essay and photo, which are fully transferable, and that you are not subject to any agreement which would interfere with your ability to grant all of the rights to be provided hereunder. Accordingly, you further warrant and represent that: 1) you have the right to enter into the Contest and grant the rights hereunder without the need for permission from or payment to any other party; and 2) the exercise of the rights set forth in these Contest Rules by Sponsors will not violate any third-party rights and will not violate any contractual obligations or confidential relationships which you may have to or with any third party. Your photo should not contain any third-party logos, brands, products, trademarks or copyrighted material or you may risk disqualification. This means that no one in your photo should wear any clothing or hats containing third party logos or trademarks.

You may not submit your Entry in any other contest or promotion.

Upon submission, you will receive one (1) entry into the Contest. You will see a thank you message on your screen indicating that you have successfully entered. You will not receive a further acknowledgement, and your Entry will not be returned. Free internet access is available at most public libraries. Submit the essay, photo of your Nominee, along with your name and email address. Entries remain the property of Sponsors.

All Entries must be submitted in compliance with these Contest Rules, and all incomplete Entries will be disqualified. Proof of entering information at the Contest website or registration form is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsors of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this Contest will be used in accordance with ABC.com’s privacy policy, available at http://corporate.disney.go.com/corporate/pp.html.

You may be asked to consent to receive promotional e-mails and reminder e-mails from the Walt Disney Internet Group (WDIG) Family of Sites or from third parties. Consenting to receive promotional or reminder e-mails is optional and does not have to be agreed upon in order to be eligible to participate in the Contest and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these e-mails, the use of such e-mails shall be subject to the privacy policy of ABC.com or the designated promotional partner, depending upon which promotions you consent to receive, and you may opt out of receiving these e-mails at any time. For ABC.com's complete privacy policy, direct your Internet browser to http://corporate.disney.go.com/corporate/pp.html.

Sponsors can provide no technical support and accept no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entry. Mass Entries or Entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified.

Judging Procedure, Notification and Finalists Judging: Eligible entries will be judged by staff designated by Sponsor. Decisions of the judges are final as to all Contest-related matters. The judges will evaluate eligible Entries on the basis of: a) creativity (25%); b) overall readability of essay (25%); c) compelling nature of story (25%); and d) originality (25%), each of which shall be weighted equally. Decisions of the judges are final as to all Contest-related matters, including, without limitation, in case of a tie. As part of the judging process, judges may contact Entrants to request additional information in assessing potential for on-air appeal and compelling nature of Entrant’s story.

In the event that a Winner is deemed ineligible, fails to comply with Contest procedures, is not available to participate or claim the prize during specified dates, or does not respond to Sponsors’ notification of winning within twenty-four (24) hours, then the prize will be forfeited and the potential Winner will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and the first runner-up Entrant will be selected to win the prize, time permitting, or Sponsors reserve the right to terminate the Contest at their sole discretion.

The winner (“Winner”) is the Nominee whose entry submitted by the Entrant receives the highest score by the judges. The Winner will be selected on or about April 27th, 2018 and the Entrant for the Winner will be contacted by phone/ email to confirm availability of the Nominee to be surprised on or about May 10th or 11th, 2018.

In the event of a tie, the Nominee whose entry has the highest score in the compelling nature of story category will be declared the Winner. Winner may be announced on-air on GMA and/or online on Contest Website and/or GMA social media accounts.

Prize: The winning Nominee (“Winner”) will appear on GMA for a breakfast-in-bed experience. Winner will also receive a Visa gift card valued at Two-Hundred Dollars ($200). Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of the prize is Three-Hundred ($300) Dollars.

Prize may be delivered to the Winner at a physical address on or about May 10th or 11th, 2018. The delivery date is subject to the availability of Sponsor and other conditions as stated in these Contest Rules.

The ARV of the prize is furnished by the prize supplier. Actual final value of the prize may vary depending upon the prize given, and, under no circumstances will a Winner receive the difference between ARV and actual final value of the prize.

Winner is not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsors. In their sole discretion, may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. If won by a minor, prize will be awarded in parent's or guardian's name.

Releases: By participating, Entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsors/Judges, which shall be final in all respects. By entering the Contest, Entrants and Winner agree to execute any and all paperwork requested by the Sponsors –which may include, but is not limited to, a background check prior to any on-line or on-air appearance of Entrant, Nominee, Winner or Entrant's submission or related materials. Submissions will become the sole property of ABC, which may reprint or otherwise exploit the entry in any manner, in any media in perpetuity. Entrant and Winner may be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility, release and indemnification within seven days of notification of winning. By participating in this contest and accepting any prize that they may win, Entrants and Nominees agree to release American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., its respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this contest and/or acceptance or use of any prize.

Entrants and Nominees authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material in any and all media currently in existence or hereafter created, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

By submitting entry materials, Entrants certify that such materials are original and created by Entrant, that Entrants have the necessary rights, permission and authority to submit such materials, and, if applicable, that Entrants maintain a valid copyright in the materials. Entrants acknowledge that such materials may be included and/or discussed in a broadcast, that such discussion may include statements or opinions by the broadcast talent or others about the Entrants or Nominees, the Entrants' or Nominees’ appearances and/or the materials, and that those statements and opinions may be considered surprising, humiliating, embarrassing, derogatory, defamatory or otherwise offensive or injurious to them, Sponsors’ employees, its studio or at-home audience and/or other third parties. Entrants and Nominees release the Released Parties from any actions, claims, injury, loss or damage allegedly caused, directly or indirectly, by any such statements or opinions made during a broadcast.

Sponsors are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software.

Winner may be announced on-air on GMA and/or online on Contest Website and/or GMA social media accounts., and/or Sponsors may make recordings of the Winner receiving the prize, which recordings may appear on-air on GMA and/or online on Contest Website and/or GMA social media accounts. Any announcement or appearance on-air or online is subject to availability. Sponsors are not responsible for cancellation or preemption of the Contest or the program or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this element of the prize. This element of the prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill this element, Sponsors’ only obligation will be to provide the remainder of the prize, if any. Prize elements may not be separated.

In the sole discretion of Sponsors, Entrants’ submitted essay and/or photo may be featured in videotaped and/or live broadcast segments on GMA and/or online on Contest Website and/or GMA social media accounts., or may be used in connection with the marketing and advertising of the Contest or GMA by any means or method whether now known or hereafter devised and in all media, including, but not limited to online or social media, worldwide in perpetuity. If featured or used, Sponsors reserve the right to edit any submission materials in their sole discretion.

By participating, Entrants and Nominees agree to be bound by these Contest Rules and the decisions of Sponsors/judges, which shall be final in all respects. By entering the Contest, Entrants and Nominees agree to execute in a timely manner and by any deadline set by Sponsors any and all paperwork requested by Sponsors which may include, but is not limited to, background checks and any release forms, prior to any online or on-air appearance of Entrants or Nominees participating in a videotaped or live broadcast, or use of Entrants’ photo or related materials.

All Entries will become the sole property of Sponsors, which may reprint or otherwise exploit the Entries in any manner, in any media, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further obligation or compensation to the Entrants or any third party.

To claim prize: (a) Winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency and (b) Winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with these Contest Rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification.

Miscellaneous; Winner Posting: Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Contest as originally planned.

Official rules will be posted on www.goodmorningamerica.com; the name of the Winner may be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope by June 30, 2018 to “GMA Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed Contest”, 47 West 66th Street, New York, NY 10023.