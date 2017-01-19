Idina Menzel Was 'Terrified' to Take on Bette Midler's 'Beaches' Role

Tony award-winner Idina Menzel is one of the most acclaimed singers of this generation, but she still admitted she was “terrified” to take on Bette Midler’s coveted role of C.C. in the upcoming remake of “Beaches.”

“I was terrified to do it,” Menzel, 45, said on “Good Morning America” today. “It’s a beloved movie and the role and Bette is amazing. It took a lot for me to even say ‘Yes.’”

Midler tweeted her support for Menzel in the powerhouse role, which Menzel said she was “very relieved” about.

Can’t wait to see Idina Menzel as CC in Lifetime’s “Beaches!” DON’T

TELL ME THE ENDING! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 3, 2016

Menzel said she was drawn to the role because of the strong female plot line and because she said the classic 1989 film is a “beautiful, original movie. It’s just the best.”

“How often is there a piece where it’s about two female roles, just centric, and it’s not about their romance and everything,” said Menzel. “It’s about them. It’s about their friendship. It’s so rare. Especially for two actresses to have that kind of role. So that was amazing.”

The actress was certainly prepared to take on the iconic song, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” that she grew up singing at weddings and bar mitzvahs.

“‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ has just been a part of me my whole life because that’s like the most requested song because every little bar mitzvah boy would dance with his mom to [it],” she said of the early days in her career. “So when I went into the studio to record it, that was the one time I actually wasn’t as scared because it felt like I’ve been singing this my whole life. Just do your thing. Channel Bette. They put a more modern, updated production underneath so I just went in there and I just did it.”

"Beaches" premieres this Saturday on Lifetime TV.