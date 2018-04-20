"Good Morning America" is hitting the road for "Deals and Steals on Wheels" with Tory Johnson!

We're bringing exclusive deals to five different cities in five days and we want you to come be a part of the "GMA" live audience!

This is a free, non-ticketed event – All are welcome!

Please take a look below to find a city near you and come join the “GMA” audience, rain or shine!

Monday, April 30, 2018 – Pittsburgh at Point State Park

Audience should arrive by 6:00 am ET to the north edge of Point State Park at the wharf along the Allegheny River.

For inquiries and to confirm your attendance please reach out to Amy Hayden at gma.pittsburgh.2018@gmail.com or 513-382-5631.

In the event of rain or flooding in the park, please reach out to gma.pittsburgh.2018@gmail.com for updated location.

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 – Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark

Audience should arrive by 6:00 am ET to BB&T Ballpark at the third base gate entrance, located on S. Graham St. Side of the ballpark.

For inquiries and to confirm your attendance please reach out to Amy Hayden at gma.charlotte.2018@gmail.com or 513-382-5631.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 – Indianapolis @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Audience should arrive to the speedway by 6:00 am ET sharp. Arrive using the Gate 2 entrance on 16th Street -- from there, signage will direct all guests.

A venue map with additional directional information can be found at www.ims.com.

For inquiries and to confirm your attendance please reach out to Amy Hayden at gma.indy.2018@gmail.com or 513-382-5631.

Thursday, May 3, 2018 – Atlanta @ Centennial Olympic Park

Audience should arrive by 6:00 am ET to the Centennial Olympic Park Entrance at Centennial Olympic Park and International Blvd.

For inquiries and to confirm your attendance please reach out to Amy Hayden at gma.atlanta.2018@gmail.com or 513-382-5631.

Friday, May 4, 2018 – Nashville on Broadway

Audience should arrive by 5:00 am CT to the front of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge located at 422 Broadway, Nashville.

For inquiries and to confirm your attendance please reach out to Amy Hayden at gma.nashville.2018@gmail.com or 513-382-5631.