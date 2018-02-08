Lin-Manuel Miranda talks how wife inspired 'Hamilton' song 'That Would Be Enough'

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said there's one song in his hit musical that he didn't need to research at all.

During the hip-hop musical, centered on the life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father's wife Eliza sings a love song titled "That Would Be Enough."

"There's no historical precedent for it. It's just a song that came out while I was writing," Manuel, 38, told Oprah Winfrey during a live taping of "Super Soul Conversations" Wednesday at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City. "There's nothing in a text book for that moment. I didn't do any research for that."

JoJo Whilden/OWN

Miranda was one of the many guests to sit down with Winfrey at the live event, which will air on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. It'll also be available on Oprah Winfrey's podcast of the same name.

"It's just a moment when Eliza is telling Hamilton, 'As long as you come home at the end of the day that would be enough,'" Manuel continued.

JoJo Whilden/OWN

"My wife is gonna kill me for telling this story, she doesn't like how she comes off in this story," Manuel said before explaining.

Miranda said he eventually played the song for his wife, Vanessa Nadal.

"I played it for my wife; tears streaming down my cheeks. And she goes, 'Is that what you wish I would say to you?'" he said with a laugh. "And I'm like, 'No! That's my love song to you!'"

The two wed in 2010 and welcomed their first child, a son named Sebastian, four years later. They recently welcomed another son, Francisco, last week.

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission. (?? by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

Miranda said he and his wife are adjusting to being the parents of two boys. But despite his oldest child battling a "stomach bug," they're managing well.

"You have this new person that with any luck is gonna get some of the attributes of the love of your life," the Tony Award-winning playwright and composer added. "It's wonderful."