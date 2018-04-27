Meet the woman known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'

Apr 27, 2018, 4:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Joan Hart, 81, cuddles babies in the NICU at Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital.
Meet the woman known as the "Grandma Cuddler."

Joan Hart, 81, is not your average grandma.

In fact, she doesn’t even have her own kids. Instead, she has helped nurture thousands of babies.

Hart is a volunteer at NewYork-Presbyterian’s Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

PHOTO: Joan Hart brings love and cuddles to babies at the NICU at Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital in New York.
Joan Hart brings love and cuddles to babies at the NICU at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York.

She has been part of the Cuddler Program since it started in 2011.

The Cuddler Program was created to bring comfort to babies whose parents can’t be there at all times.

“The hardest is to see little ones in such pain.”

PHOTO: Joan Hart, 81, is known as the Grandma Cuddler at the NICU at Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital in New York.
Joan Hart, 81, is known as the "Grandma Cuddler" at the NICU at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York.

Hart has no medical training and is not medically treating the babies but is giving them love and lots of cuddles.

She may not have her own kids, but she treats the babies just like her own.

PHOTO: The Grandma Cuddler at the NICU at Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital cuddles babies when their parents cant.
The "Grandma Cuddler" at the NICU at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital cuddles babies when their parents can't.

“The best part is the actual cuddling, holding them in my arms and seeing them respond is a wonderful thing too. That they know they’re being loved. They’re comfortable in my arms, I have no other job except to make them happy and keep them safe and comfortable,” she said.

Hart talks to the babies, sings to them and has just the right touch to soothe a crying baby.

PHOTO: Joan Hart, 81, cuddles babies in the NICU at Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital.
Joan Hart, 81, cuddles babies in the NICU at Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital.

While she is happy when the premature babies are healthy enough to go home, she says saying goodbye to the babies is bittersweet.

"I pray that they have a good life ahead of them. I sometimes well up because I won't see them ... but I was part of their life," Hart said.

